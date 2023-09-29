Toncoin Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $34.34 Million (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 29th. One Toncoin coin can now be bought for $2.22 or 0.00008253 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Toncoin has traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar. Toncoin has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion and approximately $34.34 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin Coin Profile

Toncoin (CRYPTO:TON) is a coin. It launched on August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org.

Toncoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,047,558,528 with 3,431,892,087.62 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 2.2253009 USD and is up 1.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 151 active market(s) with $36,545,150.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

