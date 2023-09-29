Touchstone Bankshares (OTCMKTS:TSBA) Shares Up 0.5%

Touchstone Bankshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSBA – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.00 and last traded at $7.97. 2,647 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 25% from the average session volume of 2,120 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.93.

Touchstone Bankshares Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $25.98 million, a PE ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.44.

Touchstone Bankshares (OTCMKTS:TSBA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.06 million during the quarter.

Touchstone Bankshares Company Profile

Touchstone Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Touchstone Bank that provides various community banking products and services in the United States. The company offers personal and business savings and checking accounts. It also provides home mortgage, professional mortgage, home equity, auto, and personal term loans; personal lines of credit; and business loans comprising commercial real estate, operating capital, business term, and construction loans, as well as business lines of credit.

