Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) Shares Sold by Krilogy Financial LLC

Krilogy Financial LLC reduced its position in Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ – Free Report) by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,500 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Townsquare Media worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Townsquare Media by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Townsquare Media by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 87,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Townsquare Media by 169.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Townsquare Media by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,097 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Townsquare Media by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.99% of the company’s stock.

Townsquare Media Stock Performance

Townsquare Media stock opened at $8.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.31 million, a PE ratio of 6.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.38, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. Townsquare Media, Inc. has a one year low of $7.05 and a one year high of $12.65.

Townsquare Media Dividend Announcement

Townsquare Media ( NYSE:TSQ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.30). Townsquare Media had a return on equity of 39.79% and a net margin of 0.02%. The company had revenue of $121.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.08 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Townsquare Media, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be given a $0.188 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSQ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Townsquare Media in a report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Townsquare Media in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Townsquare Media

In other Townsquare Media news, Director David Lebow sold 5,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.42, for a total value of $51,404.94. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $699,039.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 14,855 shares of company stock valued at $142,673 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 30.50% of the company’s stock.

About Townsquare Media

Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company in small and medium-sized businesses. It operates through three segments: Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions, Digital Advertising, and Broadcast Advertising. The Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions segment offers various digital marketing solutions, including hosting, search engine optimization, online directory optimization, e-commerce solutions, online reputation monitoring, social media management, appointment scheduling, payment and invoice, customer management, email marketing, and website retargeting services, as well as traditional and mobile-enabled website design, creation, and development services.

