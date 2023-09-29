TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TD Cowen started coverage on TreeHouse Foods in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a market perform rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on TreeHouse Foods from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. TheStreet cut TreeHouse Foods from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on TreeHouse Foods from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $54.00.

TreeHouse Foods stock opened at $43.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.29. TreeHouse Foods has a 12 month low of $41.00 and a 12 month high of $55.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of -32.60 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.47.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. TreeHouse Foods had a positive return on equity of 7.49% and a negative net margin of 2.09%. The firm had revenue of $843.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $831.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that TreeHouse Foods will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jana Partners Llc bought 87,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.49 per share, for a total transaction of $3,910,671.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,883,314 shares in the company, valued at $217,258,639.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,974,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,854,000 after purchasing an additional 38,447 shares during the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 2,628,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,787,000 after purchasing an additional 848,909 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,997,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,541,000 after purchasing an additional 23,101 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,413,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,765,000 after purchasing an additional 45,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,001,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,464,000 after acquiring an additional 35,625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.81% of the company’s stock.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. The company provides snacking product, such as crackers, pretzels, in-store bakery items, frozen griddle items, cookies, snack bars, and unique candy; and beverage and drink mix, including non-dairy creamer, single serve beverages, broths/stocks, powdered beverages and other blends, tea, and ready-to-drink-beverages.

