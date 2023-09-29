Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Trimble in a research note on Friday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Trimble from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Trimble from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $58.86.

Get Trimble alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on TRMB

Trimble Stock Up 6.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $52.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a PE ratio of 37.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.55. Trimble has a 52 week low of $45.43 and a 52 week high of $62.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.80.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. Trimble had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The company had revenue of $993.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.08 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Trimble will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trimble

In other news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total transaction of $125,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 209,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,564,151.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Peter Large sold 1,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $54,060.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,028. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total transaction of $125,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,856 shares in the company, valued at $10,564,151.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,040 shares of company stock valued at $531,470. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trimble

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRMB. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 93.2% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 485 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 798.1% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 467 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of Trimble in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 73.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 666 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 39.6% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 762 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. 90.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trimble Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.