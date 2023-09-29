Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM) Price Target Lowered to C$23.50 at National Bank Financial

Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM – Free Report) had its price target lowered by National Bank Financial from C$24.00 to C$23.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Triple Flag Precious Metals’ FY2024 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 9th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $23.00.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:TFPM opened at $12.65 on Monday. Triple Flag Precious Metals has a 12 month low of $10.70 and a 12 month high of $17.33. The company has a quick ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.14.

Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. Triple Flag Precious Metals had a net margin of 33.71% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The business had revenue of $52.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Triple Flag Precious Metals will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.0525 per share. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. Triple Flag Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 60.00%.

Institutional Trading of Triple Flag Precious Metals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Triple Flag Precious Metals by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 23,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Triple Flag Precious Metals in the 2nd quarter worth about $168,000. Stansberry Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Triple Flag Precious Metals by 326.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 480,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,619,000 after purchasing an additional 367,747 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Triple Flag Precious Metals in the 2nd quarter worth about $189,000. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. raised its stake in Triple Flag Precious Metals by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. now owns 136,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 36,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Company Profile

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp., a gold-focused streaming and royalty company, engages in acquiring and managing precious metals and other streams and royalties in Australia, Canada, Colombia, Mongolia, Peru, South Africa, and the United States. The company has a portfolio of streams and royalties providing exposure primarily to gold and silver.

