Truist Financial Reiterates “Buy” Rating for HCI Group (NYSE:HCI)

Truist Financial restated their buy rating on shares of HCI Group (NYSE:HCI – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a $80.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HCI. Compass Point raised their target price on shares of HCI Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HCI Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of HCI Group in a report on Friday, August 11th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $81.00.

HCI stock opened at $53.59 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $460.34 million, a PE ratio of -20.15 and a beta of 0.90. HCI Group has a one year low of $27.65 and a one year high of $70.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.62. HCI Group had a negative net margin of 4.30% and a negative return on equity of 10.06%. The firm had revenue of $127.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.85 million. As a group, analysts predict that HCI Group will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -60.15%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HCI. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 468 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 112.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 485 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 1,807.1% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of HCI Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in shares of HCI Group by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.82% of the company’s stock.

HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners, fire, flood, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants for properties, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

