U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Receives $46.71 Average Price Target from Brokerages

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.67.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 13,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total transaction of $549,738.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 119,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,737,317.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total value of $1,033,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,637,932. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 13,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total transaction of $549,738.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 119,058 shares in the company, valued at $4,737,317.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,279,837,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 85.7% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. 75.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $32.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.51. The firm has a market cap of $49.76 billion, a PE ratio of 8.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.98. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $27.27 and a 12-month high of $49.95.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.01). U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.91%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.19%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

