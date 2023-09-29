Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Lifted to Outperform at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Briefing.com reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set an equal weight rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ubisoft Entertainment has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.60.

OTCMKTS:UBSFY opened at $6.13 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.68. Ubisoft Entertainment has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $6.73.

Ubisoft Entertainment SA produce, publishes, and distributes video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in both physical and digital formats in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, animation, gameplay, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines.

