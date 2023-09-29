Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $81.21.

RARE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, August 4th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $130.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Price Performance

RARE opened at $35.17 on Friday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $33.36 and a 12-month high of $54.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.65.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.11) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $108.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.10 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 178.91% and a negative return on equity of 220.54%. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.26) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 2,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.80, for a total transaction of $88,250.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,614 shares in the company, valued at $963,451.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 2,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.80, for a total value of $88,250.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $963,451.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Erik Harris sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.96, for a total value of $227,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,946,626.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,133 shares of company stock worth $352,046. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 33.6% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 951 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 111.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 924 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 42.6% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 36.3% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,257 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. 96.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

