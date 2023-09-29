Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Rating Reiterated by Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their overweight rating on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $114.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI raised Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating for the company. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $130.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $81.21.

Shares of NASDAQ RARE opened at $35.17 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.65. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $33.36 and a 1-year high of $54.98. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 0.87.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.11) by ($0.14). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 220.54% and a negative net margin of 178.91%. The company had revenue of $108.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.26) EPS. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, EVP Erik Harris sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.96, for a total transaction of $227,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,946,626.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Erik Harris sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.96, for a total transaction of $227,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,946,626.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 2,163 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.80, for a total value of $88,250.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $963,451.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,133 shares of company stock valued at $352,046. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,161,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $255,163,000 after purchasing an additional 27,722 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 4.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,067,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $233,742,000 after purchasing an additional 193,671 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP raised its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 7.7% during the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 4,270,996 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $171,267,000 after purchasing an additional 304,081 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 17.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,370,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $244,747,000 after purchasing an additional 492,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP raised its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 2,990,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $138,527,000 after purchasing an additional 938,400 shares during the last quarter. 96.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

