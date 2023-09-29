uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.70.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on QURE. Guggenheim decreased their price target on uniQure from $53.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on uniQure from $90.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Raymond James decreased their price target on uniQure from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on uniQure in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on uniQure from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

In other news, insider Ricardo Dolmetsch sold 5,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.46, for a total value of $43,573.86. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 163,404 shares in the company, valued at $1,218,993.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Ricardo Dolmetsch sold 5,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.46, for a total value of $43,573.86. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 163,404 shares in the company, valued at $1,218,993.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Pierre Caloz sold 15,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.36, for a total value of $171,729.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 95,098 shares in the company, valued at $1,080,313.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QURE. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA purchased a new position in uniQure during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in uniQure by 1,392.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in uniQure by 152.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,038 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in uniQure during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in uniQure during the first quarter worth about $50,000. 73.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QURE stock opened at $6.79 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.65. uniQure has a twelve month low of $6.67 and a twelve month high of $28.25. The company has a current ratio of 11.07, a quick ratio of 10.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($1.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.97 by ($4.41). uniQure had a negative net margin of 166.83% and a negative return on equity of 44.91%. The company had revenue of $2.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.66 million. Sell-side analysts expect that uniQure will post -5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

uniQure N.V. develops treatments for patients suffering from rare and other devastating diseases. It offers HEMGENIX that has completed Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also develops AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-162, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of superoxide dismutase 1- amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; AMT-260 that is in preclinical trial to treat temporal lobe epilepsy; AMT-191, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of fabry disease; AMT-161 that is in preclinical trial to treat amyotrophic lateral sclerosis caused by mutations; AMT-240, which is in preclinical trial to for the treatment of autosomal dominant Alzheimer's disease; and AMT-210 that is in preclinical trial to treat Parkinson's disease.

