United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) PT Lowered to $69.00 at Sanford C. Bernstein

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Sanford C. Bernstein from $71.00 to $69.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on UAL. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of United Airlines from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of United Airlines from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of United Airlines from $70.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of United Airlines from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on United Airlines from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $70.07.

United Airlines Stock Up 0.7 %

UAL opened at $42.31 on Tuesday. United Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $31.58 and a fifty-two week high of $58.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.00. The company has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 1.42.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $5.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $1.00. United Airlines had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 48.89%. The firm had revenue of $14.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that United Airlines will post 10.92 EPS for the current year.

In other United Airlines news, CFO Gerald Laderman sold 4,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.05, for a total transaction of $256,211.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,599,801.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of United Airlines by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 57,659 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,385,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of United Airlines by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 36,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Airlines by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 25,384 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $243,000. 70.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

