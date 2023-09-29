United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of United-Guardian from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th.

Get United-Guardian alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on UG

United-Guardian Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:UG opened at $7.41 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.74 and its 200 day moving average is $8.62. United-Guardian has a 12 month low of $7.24 and a 12 month high of $14.63.

United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.65 million for the quarter. United-Guardian had a net margin of 21.56% and a return on equity of 22.54%.

United-Guardian Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 26th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 25th. United-Guardian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.67%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in United-Guardian by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 226,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of United-Guardian by 1.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 107,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of United-Guardian by 66.6% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 93,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,123,000 after acquiring an additional 37,300 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in United-Guardian by 88.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 15,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in United-Guardian by 55.4% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 15,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 5,596 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.07% of the company’s stock.

United-Guardian Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

United-Guardian, Inc manufactures and markets cosmetic ingredients, pharmaceuticals, medical lubricants, and proprietary specialty industrial products in the United States and internationally The company offers cosmetic ingredients, including LUBRAJEL, a line of water-based gel formulation for sensory enhancement, lubrication, and texture to personal care products; LUBRAJEL NATURAL for skin moisturizing; LUBRAJEL MARINE that develops natural products using naturally derived polymers; LUBRAJEL OlL NATURAL, which makes luxuriant textures without adding viscosity; LUBRAJEL TERRA, a multifunctional, moisturizing hydrogel products; LUBRASIL II SB, a formulation of LUBRAJEL; LUBRAJEL II XD; B-122, a powdered lubricant used in the manufacture of pressed powders, eyeliners, rouges, and industrial products; and ORCHID COMPLEX, an oil-soluble base for extract of fresh orchids used in fragrance products, such as perfumes and toiletries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for United-Guardian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United-Guardian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.