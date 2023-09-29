Unity Software (NYSE:U) Receives “Buy” Rating from Bank of America

Bank of America reissued their buy rating on shares of Unity Software (NYSE:U – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a $56.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Unity Software from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Unity Software from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. JMP Securities began coverage on Unity Software in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Unity Software from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Unity Software from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Unity Software currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.35.

Shares of U stock opened at $30.69 on Monday. Unity Software has a 1 year low of $21.22 and a 1 year high of $50.08. The stock has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a PE ratio of -10.81 and a beta of 2.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.21 and its 200-day moving average is $34.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.46.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $533.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.80 million. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 19.44% and a negative net margin of 54.46%. Equities analysts expect that Unity Software will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Unity Software news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total value of $87,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 387,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,874,868. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Lake Group L.L.C. Silver sold 188,007 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.76, for a total value of $6,911,137.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,008 shares in the company, valued at $2,242,654.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 2,000 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total value of $87,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 387,928 shares in the company, valued at $16,874,868. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 596,128 shares of company stock valued at $23,680,905 over the last quarter. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Unity Software by 3.6% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 7,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Xcel Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Unity Software by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Unity Software by 1.6% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Unity Software by 8.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Unity Software by 21.7% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. 64.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

