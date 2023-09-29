Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Receives $151.50 Average PT from Brokerages

Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $151.50.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Universal Health Services from $154.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $148.00 target price on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Bank of America raised Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $142.00 target price on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Universal Health Services from $163.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th.

Universal Health Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UHS opened at $126.79 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $132.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.43. The stock has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.29. Universal Health Services has a one year low of $82.50 and a one year high of $158.57.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 5.02%. Universal Health Services’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Universal Health Services will post 10.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Universal Health Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.31%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Universal Health Services

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UHS. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Universal Health Services by 9.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,079 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Universal Health Services by 1.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,674 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Universal Health Services by 22.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,853 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,878,000 after purchasing an additional 3,699 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Universal Health Services by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,784 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Universal Health Services by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,026,512 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $728,594,000 after purchasing an additional 113,259 shares in the last quarter. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

