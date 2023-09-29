Vaccitech (NASDAQ:VACC) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley to Equal Weight

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Vaccitech (NASDAQ:VACC – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $3.25 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $14.00.
Vaccitech Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:VACC opened at $2.97 on Monday. Vaccitech has a 1 year low of $1.64 and a 1 year high of $4.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.91 million, a P/E ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 0.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.29.
Vaccitech (NASDAQ:VACC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.65 million. Vaccitech had a negative return on equity of 23.41% and a negative net margin of 409.18%. Analysts predict that Vaccitech will post -2.41 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Vaccitech
Vaccitech plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel T cell immunotherapeutics and vaccines for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases and cancers. The company's therapeutic programs include VTP-300, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B infection; VTP-200 that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of human papilloma virus infection; VTP-850, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of prostate cancer; and VTP-600 that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Vaccitech
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Nursing Home REITs: The Surprise Heroes of High Yield Investing
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Energy Stocks Shine as High Oil Prices Boost Dividend Yields
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Can Undervalued Healthcare Stocks Add Yield To Your Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for Vaccitech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaccitech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.