Vaccitech (NASDAQ:VACC) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley to Equal Weight

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Vaccitech (NASDAQ:VACC – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $3.25 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $14.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:VACC opened at $2.97 on Monday. Vaccitech has a 1 year low of $1.64 and a 1 year high of $4.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.91 million, a P/E ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 0.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.29.

Vaccitech (NASDAQ:VACC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.65 million. Vaccitech had a negative return on equity of 23.41% and a negative net margin of 409.18%. Analysts predict that Vaccitech will post -2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vaccitech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vaccitech by 198.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 22,600 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vaccitech by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 196,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vaccitech by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 27,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vaccitech by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 40,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 9,967 shares during the period. 26.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vaccitech plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel T cell immunotherapeutics and vaccines for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases and cancers. The company's therapeutic programs include VTP-300, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B infection; VTP-200 that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of human papilloma virus infection; VTP-850, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of prostate cancer; and VTP-600 that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer.

