Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $271.00.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MTN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $231.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial raised shares of Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $263.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $250.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $256.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $273.00 price target for the company.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on MTN
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Vail Resorts Stock Performance
Vail Resorts stock opened at $242.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $235.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $238.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of 33.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.19. Vail Resorts has a 1-year low of $206.16 and a 1-year high of $269.50.
Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The company reported ($3.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.28) by ($0.07). Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 9.98%. The company had revenue of $269.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.70) EPS. Vail Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Vail Resorts will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Vail Resorts
Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vail Resorts
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Nursing Home REITs: The Surprise Heroes of High Yield Investing
- Large Cap Stock Definition and How to Invest
- Energy Stocks Shine as High Oil Prices Boost Dividend Yields
- How and Why to Invest in Oil Stocks
- Can Undervalued Healthcare Stocks Add Yield To Your Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.