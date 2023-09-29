Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $271.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MTN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $231.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial raised shares of Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $263.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $250.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $256.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $273.00 price target for the company.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Connectus Wealth LLC grew its position in Vail Resorts by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 10,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Vail Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vail Resorts by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Vail Resorts by 875.0% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vail Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vail Resorts stock opened at $242.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $235.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $238.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of 33.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.19. Vail Resorts has a 1-year low of $206.16 and a 1-year high of $269.50.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The company reported ($3.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.28) by ($0.07). Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 9.98%. The company had revenue of $269.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.70) EPS. Vail Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Vail Resorts will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

