Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on VVV. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Valvoline in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut Valvoline from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Valvoline from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Valvoline in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Valvoline from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Valvoline has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.57.

Get Valvoline alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Valvoline

Valvoline Price Performance

VVV stock opened at $32.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.63 and a 200-day moving average of $35.60. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49. Valvoline has a 12-month low of $24.40 and a 12-month high of $39.67.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $376.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.53 million. Valvoline had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 110.05%. Valvoline’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Valvoline will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Valvoline news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 3,087 shares of Valvoline stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.67, for a total value of $107,026.29. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $562,694.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 3,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.67, for a total value of $107,026.29. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $562,694.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Travis Dobbins sold 1,700 shares of Valvoline stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total value of $57,001.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,383 shares in the company, valued at $348,141.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 17,839 shares of company stock valued at $601,606 and sold 15,438 shares valued at $522,502. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Valvoline

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VVV. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Valvoline by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the period. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the first quarter valued at about $16,256,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after buying an additional 3,833 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Valvoline by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 79,634 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after acquiring an additional 9,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management purchased a new position in Valvoline in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

About Valvoline

(Get Free Report)

Valvoline Inc provides automotive services through retail stores in the United States and Canada. It offers cabin air filter, battery replacement, and tire rotation services for various vehicles. As of September 30, 2022, it operated 1,700 system-wide service center stores. The company was founded in 1866 and is headquartered in Lexington, Kentucky.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.