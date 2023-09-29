Vanguard Conservative ETF Portfolio (TSE:VCNS) Trading Down 0.5%

Vanguard Conservative ETF Portfolio (TSE:VCNS – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as 25.39 and last traded at 25.39. Approximately 10,204 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 10,577 shares. The stock had previously closed at 25.52.

Vanguard Conservative ETF Portfolio Trading Up 0.2 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of 26.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 26.17.

Vanguard Conservative ETF Portfolio Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 11th will be given a $0.1516 dividend. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Conservative ETF Portfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Conservative ETF Portfolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.