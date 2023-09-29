Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Shares Purchased by Leavell Investment Management Inc.

Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,309 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 941 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $1,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 11,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 26,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,689,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 9,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. boosted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock opened at $143.63 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $149.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52 week low of $123.74 and a 52 week high of $157.67.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

