Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Stock Position Trimmed by Chandler Asset Management Inc.

Chandler Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 445,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 39,639 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 4.8% of Chandler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Chandler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $18,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ballast Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 38,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 74,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000. Rodgers & Associates LTD grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 177,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,214,000 after acquiring an additional 6,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 28,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,576,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,914,069. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.74 and a 200-day moving average of $40.47. The stock has a market cap of $70.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $34.88 and a one year high of $43.22.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

