Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Holdings Lifted by Ballast Inc.

Ballast Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 128,727 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,378 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 10.8% of Ballast Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $28,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $361,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,875,000. IFG Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 7,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Crane Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Crane Advisory LLC now owns 36,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,664,000 after purchasing an additional 8,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 3,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VO traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $209.79. The company had a trading volume of 74,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 622,664. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $182.88 and a fifty-two week high of $229.34. The company has a market capitalization of $52.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $218.48 and its 200 day moving average is $213.49.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.