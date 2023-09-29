Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Position Decreased by Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC

Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,316 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth about $19,431,360,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of VNQ traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $76.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,194,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,037,983. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.66 and a fifty-two week high of $94.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.08. The firm has a market cap of $29.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

