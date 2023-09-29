Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO) Shares Sold by Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 17.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,164 shares during the period. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF were worth $407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000.

Get Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTWO stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.07. 496,481 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,270,686. The company has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.60. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.63 and a fifty-two week high of $80.41.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.