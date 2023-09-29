Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Stock Holdings Lifted by FinDec Wealth Services Inc.

FinDec Wealth Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,197 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises about 2.4% of FinDec Wealth Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. FinDec Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Beacon Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. Beacon Financial Planning Inc. now owns 15,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Crane Advisory LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Crane Advisory LLC now owns 41,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,719,000 after purchasing an additional 9,807 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 7,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901 shares during the period. Glenview Trust co lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 65,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 74,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,032,000 after buying an additional 3,849 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VB stock traded up $1.22 on Friday, reaching $190.78. 86,483 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 564,174. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $198.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.06. The company has a market capitalization of $43.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $168.65 and a 12-month high of $210.00.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

