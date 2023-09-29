Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Stock Position Lessened by Chandler Asset Management Inc.

Chandler Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 257,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,734 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Chandler Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Chandler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Planning Inc. now owns 15,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Crane Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 31.2% in the first quarter. Crane Advisory LLC now owns 41,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,719,000 after purchasing an additional 9,807 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 58.4% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 7,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901 shares during the period. Glenview Trust co boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 65,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,455,000 after buying an additional 2,028 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 74,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,032,000 after buying an additional 3,849 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VB traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $190.38. 113,004 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 564,300. The company has a market cap of $43.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $168.65 and a fifty-two week high of $210.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $198.72 and its 200-day moving average is $193.06.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

