Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Acquired by Rodgers & Associates LTD

Rodgers & Associates LTD raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,082 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,335 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 3.9% of Rodgers & Associates LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Rodgers & Associates LTD’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $26,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 105.7% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 80.9% in the first quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 53.7% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 210.9% during the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 49.5% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

VBK stock traded up $1.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $216.56. 54,759 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 200,679. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $188.23 and a 52 week high of $240.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $226.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $221.09.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Stories

