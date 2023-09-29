Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Purchased by Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 317,030 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,739 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $15,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 272.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 107.3% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.20. The company had a trading volume of 727,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,613,601. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.38 and a fifty-two week high of $51.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.40 and its 200-day moving average is $49.94.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

