Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Shares Sold by Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV

Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV reduced its stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 81,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,245 shares during the quarter. Ventas makes up about 1.1% of Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Ventas were worth $3,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Ventas by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Vert Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ventas by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vert Asset Management LLC now owns 153,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,255,000 after acquiring an additional 29,110 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Ventas by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 34,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 7,823 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Ventas by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 19,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. 93.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ventas alerts:

Ventas Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE VTR traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.21. 278,486 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,220,904. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 222.06, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.21. Ventas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.33 and a 1 year high of $53.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.06.

Ventas Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 947.42%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Ventas from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America lowered Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Raymond James lowered Ventas from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Ventas from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Ventas from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.08.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on VTR

Ventas Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ventas Inc, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two large and dynamic industries healthcare and real estate. Fueled by powerful demographic demand from growth in the aging population, Ventas owns or has investments in a highly diversified portfolio of approximately 1,400 properties in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.