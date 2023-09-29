Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.00.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Verint Systems from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Verint Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 7th.

Get Verint Systems alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on VRNT

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Verint Systems

In other Verint Systems news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 30,000 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total value of $976,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,011,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,933,593.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Verint Systems news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 30,000 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total value of $976,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,011,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,933,593.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, President Elan Moriah sold 2,270 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total transaction of $56,613.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 99,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,475,295. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 69,998 shares of company stock valued at $2,367,772 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Verint Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 60.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 96.4% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 89.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,023 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares in the last quarter.

Verint Systems Stock Down 2.0 %

VRNT opened at $23.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Verint Systems has a 1-year low of $23.04 and a 1-year high of $40.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.47.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.09). Verint Systems had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 1.61%. The business had revenue of $210.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Verint Systems will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

About Verint Systems

(Get Free Report

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Engagement Channels, an application for messaging, social, chat, email, and interactive voice response; Conversational AI, an intelligent virtual assistant application to enable human-like conversations across every channel; Knowledge Management, which enables humans and bots to deliver service with tools.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Verint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.