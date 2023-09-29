Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $23.49

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $23.49 and last traded at $23.67, with a volume of 210360 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush cut their price objective on Verint Systems from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen cut their target price on Verint Systems from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Verint Systems from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Verint Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

Verint Systems Trading Down 2.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.47.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.09). Verint Systems had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 1.61%. The business had revenue of $210.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total transaction of $976,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,011,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,933,593.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total value of $976,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,011,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,933,593.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Elan Moriah sold 2,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total transaction of $56,613.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 99,250 shares in the company, valued at $2,475,295. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,998 shares of company stock valued at $2,367,772. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Verint Systems

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Verint Systems by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,411,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,283,000 after purchasing an additional 77,055 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its position in Verint Systems by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 5,630,403 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $209,676,000 after purchasing an additional 76,739 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,286,849 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $196,882,000 after purchasing an additional 270,971 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,781,074 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $178,047,000 after purchasing an additional 355,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RGM Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 2,968,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,081,000 after purchasing an additional 234,221 shares in the last quarter.

About Verint Systems

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Engagement Channels, an application for messaging, social, chat, email, and interactive voice response; Conversational AI, an intelligent virtual assistant application to enable human-like conversations across every channel; Knowledge Management, which enables humans and bots to deliver service with tools.

Featured Articles

