Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) Shares Gap Down to $16.94

Shares of Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $16.94, but opened at $16.59. Verona Pharma shares last traded at $16.69, with a volume of 4,778 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VRNA. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Verona Pharma in a report on Friday, September 1st. 500.com restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Verona Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Verona Pharma in a report on Monday, September 11th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (up from $30.00) on shares of Verona Pharma in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Verona Pharma from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.60.

Verona Pharma Stock Down 0.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 26.29 and a current ratio of 26.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a PE ratio of -22.03 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.24.

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.16. As a group, analysts expect that Verona Pharma plc will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Verona Pharma

In related news, General Counsel Claire Poll sold 20,608 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.54, for a total value of $52,344.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 1,935,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,915,486.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Verona Pharma news, General Counsel Claire Poll sold 20,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.54, for a total transaction of $52,344.32. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 1,935,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,915,486.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Zaccardelli sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,440,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,101,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 568,200 shares of company stock worth $1,460,799 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VRNA. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth about $408,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Verona Pharma by 5,636.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verona Pharma by 7.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Verona Pharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $785,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma in the second quarter worth approximately $2,475,000. 9.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verona Pharma Company Profile

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

