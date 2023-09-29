VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:VSMV) Stock Price Down 0.1%

VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:VSMV – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $39.09 and last traded at $39.25. 1,289 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 4,071 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.30.
VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF Trading Up 0.8 %
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 0.79.
VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.074 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF
About VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF
The VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (VSMV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks, selected and weighted based on multiple factors. ETF optimization and constraints are used in order to minimize volatility.
