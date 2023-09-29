VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:VSMV) Stock Price Down 0.1%

VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:VSMV – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $39.09 and last traded at $39.25. 1,289 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 4,071 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.30.

VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 0.79.

VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.074 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF

About VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 34.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 68,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,652,000 after buying an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 15.5% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 6,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period.

The VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (VSMV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks, selected and weighted based on multiple factors. ETF optimization and constraints are used in order to minimize volatility.

