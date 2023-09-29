VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX) Lifted to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on VolitionRx from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th.

VolitionRx Stock Performance

NYSE:VNRX opened at $0.70 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $54.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.19. VolitionRx has a fifty-two week low of $0.63 and a fifty-two week high of $2.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). VolitionRx had a negative net margin of 6,403.47% and a negative return on equity of 7,185.73%. The firm had revenue of $0.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.29 million. Equities analysts forecast that VolitionRx will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

About VolitionRx

VolitionRx Limited, a multi-national epigenetics company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose and monitor a range of cancers, and sepsis and COVID-19 worldwide. It offers Nu.Q Vet cancer screening blood test for dogs and other animals; Nu.Q Nets for monitoring the immune system; Nu.Q Cancer that detect cancer; Nu.Q Capture capturing and concentrating samples for more accurate diagnosis; and Nu.Q Discover, a solution to profiling nucleosomes.

