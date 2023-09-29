Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Price Target Raised to $169.00

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) had its price target upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $167.00 to $169.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a hold rating on the retailer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on WMT. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. HSBC initiated coverage on Walmart in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Walmart from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Walmart currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $177.22.

Walmart stock opened at $162.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $437.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.26, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.49. Walmart has a 52-week low of $128.07 and a 52-week high of $165.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $160.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.99.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. Walmart had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The business had revenue of $161.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Walmart will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 8,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.97, for a total transaction of $1,346,852.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 171,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,128,977.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total transaction of $696,675.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 277,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,247,700.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 8,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.97, for a total value of $1,346,852.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 171,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,128,977.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,609 shares of company stock worth $3,913,580. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Walmart

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its position in Walmart by 2,414.3% during the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 176 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 58.3% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 387.8% during the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. 33.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

