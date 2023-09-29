Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Shares Bought by Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $2,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WCN. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Connections during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in Waste Connections by 8,800.0% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the first quarter worth $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on Waste Connections from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $152.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Waste Connections from $164.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Connections currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.08.

Waste Connections Stock Down 0.2 %

WCN stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $136.23. 137,420 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 867,607. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $139.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.19. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.23 and a 12-month high of $146.12.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

Waste Connections Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is currently 31.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Connections

In other news, VP James Little sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.97, for a total transaction of $441,504.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,210 shares in the company, valued at $3,616,193.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Waste Connections Company Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.