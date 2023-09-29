Weaver Consulting Group Has $568,000 Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Weaver Consulting Group increased its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,170 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 194 shares during the quarter. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in Tesla were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 9.8% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 906 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 19.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,001,923 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,079,672,000 after acquiring an additional 164,789 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 25.7% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 33.4% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 6.8% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 72,167 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $77,767,000 after acquiring an additional 4,593 shares in the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.35, for a total transaction of $690,875.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,392,916.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.02, for a total transaction of $1,000,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,128,090.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.35, for a total value of $690,875.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,392,916.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,315 shares of company stock worth $11,831,270 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Trading Up 2.4 %

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $246.38 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.81 and a 1-year high of $299.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $251.12 and a 200-day moving average of $224.51. The firm has a market cap of $782.01 billion, a PE ratio of 69.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 2.09.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.22. Tesla had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 12.97%. The company had revenue of $24.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TSLA shares. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Tesla from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Tesla from $300.00 to $330.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Tesla from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tesla in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.93.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

