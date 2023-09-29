Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com cut shares of Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on WBS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Webster Financial from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Webster Financial from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Webster Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $51.80.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on WBS

Webster Financial Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:WBS opened at $39.64 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.06 and its 200 day moving average is $39.65. Webster Financial has a 12-month low of $31.03 and a 12-month high of $56.46. The stock has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $673.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $690.83 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 26.69% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Webster Financial will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Webster Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 30.48%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Webster Financial

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Webster Financial by 9,388.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Webster Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Webster Financial during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in Webster Financial by 305.8% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

About Webster Financial

(Get Free Report)

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial real estate and equipment financing, business banking, asset-based lending, and commercial services; public sector finance; mortgage warehouse financing; treasury management services; credit, deposit, and cash flow management services; and wealth management solutions to business owners and operators, including trust, asset management, financial planning, insurance, retirement, and investment products, as well as derivative, treasury, accounts payable, accounts receivable, and trade products and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.