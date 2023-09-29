Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Price Target to $39.00

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Free Report) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $39.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of Omnicell from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Omnicell from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $66.63.

OMCL opened at $45.27 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Omnicell has a twelve month low of $44.05 and a twelve month high of $91.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.49.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $298.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.25 million. Omnicell had a negative net margin of 1.88% and a positive return on equity of 4.47%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Omnicell will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,036,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha increased its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 37,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

