Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) Downgraded to “Market Perform” at Raymond James

Raymond James cut shares of Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has C$0.85 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of C$1.25. Raymond James also issued estimates for Western Forest Products’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.30) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

Separately, TD Securities decreased their price objective on Western Forest Products from C$1.25 to C$1.15 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th.

Western Forest Products Price Performance

Shares of WEF stock opened at C$0.85 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.71. The company has a market capitalization of C$269.24 million, a P/E ratio of -5.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.92. Western Forest Products has a 12 month low of C$0.83 and a 12 month high of C$1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.03.

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported C($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$276.00 million during the quarter. Western Forest Products had a negative net margin of 4.40% and a negative return on equity of 8.27%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Western Forest Products will post 0.0305248 EPS for the current year.

Western Forest Products Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.0125 dividend. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. Western Forest Products’s payout ratio is -31.25%.

About Western Forest Products

Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated forest products company in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Europe, and internationally. The company is involved in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber and glulam remanufacturing, and wholesaling purchased lumber activities.

