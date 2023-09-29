Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Westwood Holdings Group Stock Performance

Shares of WHG opened at $10.07 on Monday. Westwood Holdings Group has a one year low of $9.42 and a one year high of $14.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.54. The company has a market capitalization of $92.44 million, a P/E ratio of -102.80 and a beta of 1.19.

Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group had a positive return on equity of 2.34% and a negative net margin of 0.85%. The company had revenue of $21.95 million for the quarter.

Westwood Holdings Group Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Westwood Holdings Group

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Westwood Holdings Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -600.00%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Westwood Holdings Group by 73.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,350 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 2,187.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,928 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

About Westwood Holdings Group

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

