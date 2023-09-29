WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.
WidePoint Price Performance
WYY stock opened at $1.74 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.92. The stock has a market cap of $15.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.17. WidePoint has a 1 year low of $1.70 and a 1 year high of $2.76.
WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. WidePoint had a negative net margin of 11.15% and a negative return on equity of 58.07%. The business had revenue of $26.76 million during the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
WidePoint Company Profile
WidePoint Corporation provides technology management as a service (TMaaS) to the government and business enterprises in North America and Europe. The company offers TMaaS solutions through a secure federal government certified proprietary portal and secure enterprise portal that provides ability to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploy identity management solutions that provide secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than WidePoint
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Nursing Home REITs: The Surprise Heroes of High Yield Investing
- How to Invest in Mining Stocks
- Energy Stocks Shine as High Oil Prices Boost Dividend Yields
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Can Undervalued Healthcare Stocks Add Yield To Your Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for WidePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WidePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.