WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

WYY stock opened at $1.74 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.92. The stock has a market cap of $15.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.17. WidePoint has a 1 year low of $1.70 and a 1 year high of $2.76.

WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. WidePoint had a negative net margin of 11.15% and a negative return on equity of 58.07%. The business had revenue of $26.76 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EA Series Trust bought a new position in shares of WidePoint in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. raised its position in shares of WidePoint by 49.8% in the second quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 36,487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 12,125 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of WidePoint in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Channel Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of WidePoint in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in WidePoint by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 43,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 9,377 shares in the last quarter. 10.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WidePoint Corporation provides technology management as a service (TMaaS) to the government and business enterprises in North America and Europe. The company offers TMaaS solutions through a secure federal government certified proprietary portal and secure enterprise portal that provides ability to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploy identity management solutions that provide secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.

