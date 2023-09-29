Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on WSM. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $123.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $139.94.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE WSM opened at $154.38 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.07. Williams-Sonoma has a 52-week low of $109.22 and a 52-week high of $157.57. The firm has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.61.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.41. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 64.43%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma will post 13.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams-Sonoma Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is currently 24.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Williams-Sonoma

In other Williams-Sonoma news, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 1,533 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.64, for a total value of $201,804.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,209,113.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Williams-Sonoma news, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 1,533 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.64, for a total value of $201,804.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,209,113.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $15,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 565,835 shares in the company, valued at $84,875,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 111,533 shares of company stock valued at $16,608,604. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WSM. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 235.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,384,403 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $168,426,000 after buying an additional 971,370 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter valued at $55,499,000. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,497,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter worth $50,715,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 320.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 426,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,022,000 after purchasing an additional 324,941 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Featured Articles

