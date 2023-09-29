WisdomTree BioRevolution Fund (BATS:WDNA) Shares Up 0.2%

WisdomTree BioRevolution Fund (BATS:WDNA – Get Free Report) shot up 0.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $15.20 and last traded at $15.13. 251 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $15.10.

WisdomTree BioRevolution Fund Trading Down 0.2 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree BioRevolution Fund

An institutional investor recently raised its position in WisdomTree BioRevolution Fund stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree BioRevolution Fund (BATS:WDNA – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,717 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in WisdomTree BioRevolution Fund were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

WisdomTree BioRevolution Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree BioRevolution Fund (WDNA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the WisdomTree BioRevolution index. The fund tracks a modified equally-weighted index of companies in developed markets that focus on the advancements in genetics and biotechnology. WDNA was launched on Jun 3, 2021 and is managed by WisdomTree.

