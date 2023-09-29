Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZZY) Price Target Cut to GBX 3,700

Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZZY – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from GBX 3,950 ($48.24) to GBX 3,700 ($45.18) in a report issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Several other research analysts have also issued reports on WZZZY. UBS Group upgraded shares of Wizz Air from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Liberum Capital initiated coverage on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 2,150 ($26.25) to GBX 1,800 ($21.98) in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 4,300 ($52.51) to GBX 3,900 ($47.62) in a research report on Monday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $3,058.33.
Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes in Europe and the Middle East. As of June 08, 2022, it operated a fleet of 154 aircraft that offered services for approximately 1000 routes from 194 airports in 51 countries.
