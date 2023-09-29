Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) PT Lowered to $58.00

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Bank of America from $60.00 to $58.00 in a report issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Bank of America‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 1.99% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Xcel Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.29.

Shares of NASDAQ XEL opened at $56.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.11. The company has a market cap of $31.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.42. Xcel Energy has a twelve month low of $55.11 and a twelve month high of $72.99.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.05). Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Xcel Energy will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 13.7% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,595,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,421,000 after purchasing an additional 312,791 shares during the last quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the first quarter valued at about $1,161,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the first quarter worth about $1,829,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $975,000. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 51.4% in the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 17,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 5,831 shares during the last quarter. 77.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

