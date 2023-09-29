XSGD (XSGD) Reaches Market Cap of $30.81 Million

XSGD (XSGD) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 29th. In the last week, XSGD has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. XSGD has a market capitalization of $30.81 million and approximately $735,018.52 worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XSGD token can currently be bought for $0.73 or 0.00002725 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XSGD Token Profile

XSGD launched on October 4th, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 83,617,320 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,098,661 tokens. The official website for XSGD is www.straitsx.com. The official message board for XSGD is www.straitsx.com/sg/blog. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @straitsx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling XSGD

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar-backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token.”

