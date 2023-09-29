ZClassic (ZCL) Trading 4.2% Higher Over Last Week

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 29th. Over the last seven days, ZClassic has traded 4.2% higher against the dollar. ZClassic has a total market capitalization of $477,004.56 and $19.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZClassic coin can currently be bought for $0.0514 or 0.00000191 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.67 or 0.00099288 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.77 or 0.00047546 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.73 or 0.00028791 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000824 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic Coin Profile

ZClassic (CRYPTO:ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic.org. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/zclassicce_announcement.

ZClassic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

