Zullo Investment Group Inc. Has $644,000 Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Zullo Investment Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 67.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $167.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.53.

AbbVie Stock Down 0.6 %

AbbVie stock opened at $152.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $268.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.58. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.96 and a 1-year high of $168.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $13.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.52 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 151.29%. Research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In other AbbVie news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total value of $2,759,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 625,294 shares in the company, valued at $93,262,600.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.